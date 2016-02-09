PC gaming’s coolest spaceships

There are far better ships in Elite, of course, but we have a soft spot for the trusty old Sidewinder. This robust, reliable all-rounder is the starting ship of any new pilot looking to make a name for themselves in the Milky Way. It can hold its own in a fight, although most players will trade it in as soon as they get the chance. It’s cheap—free, in fact—but it’s still one of the best ships in the game in terms of maneuverability. It can out-turn most ships, although its weak hull and slow speed ultimately let it down.