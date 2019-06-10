Every trailer and interview from the PC Gaming Show

Hosts Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward returned for another blast of never-before-seen trailers, announcements, and developer interviews at the 2019 PC Gaming Show, and if you missed it, you can rewatch the entire show above.

If you'd rather a more piecemeal approach, we've embedded every trailer and developer interview below.

Scroll down for some big reveals, including the Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 gameplay reveal trailer, the announcements of Chivalry 2 and Zombie Army 4: Dead War, a new Griftlands trailer that shows off card-based combat (and dialogue?), and conversations with the developers behind Borderlands 3 and Baldur's Gate 3.

Evil Genius 2

To kick the show off, PC Gaming Show sponsor Rebellion gave us our very first look at Evil Genius 2. There's no gameplay, but it sets a fun tone for the game.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

PC Gaming Show sponsor Epic Games then brought Hardsuit Labs to the stage to show off the first gameplay trailer of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

Cara Ellison and Brian Mitsoda talked about the emotional side of vampires on stage. That is to say, vampires don't feel emotions the same way humans do, though human blood has emotional qualities to it.

"Vampires can see the emotional resonance of beings, like fear or desire, and they can feed on those people to feel the same thing," said Ellison. She also talked about how new vampires adjust to unlife by "going through vampire puberty."

For more on what that means, watch the full interview below.

Starmancer

A new colony management game from Chucklefish, Starmancer is aiming for a lot of complexity—it was inspired by Dwarf Fortress. Chris has more details here.

Chivalry 2

Show sponsor Tripwire Interactive announced Chivalry 2 with the first ever trailer, which you can watch above.

After the trailer, Tripwire president John Gibson and Torn Banner Studios CEO Steve Piggott came to the stage to discuss what's next for the medieval warfare series.

"You're not just going and standing in an area and a bar fills up," said Gibson about the flagship Team Objective game mode. "You're burning houses, killing peasants."

"It's really about letting the player experience every iconic moment of the era," added Piggott.

Watch the full interview below, and find out much more in our feature on the game.

Mosaic

Collect more Blops! Collect them! (Mosaic is coming later this year.)

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Game director Sam Malone showed off his "multiplayer ghost hunting hide-and-seek game" at the show, explaining how the 4v4 battles will play out. Ghosts hide as props in the world and attempt to avoid detection—though they can fight back—while the hunters attempt to vacuum up their ecto-stuff. If the ghosts survive until midnight, they go on the offensive. Find out more in the interview below:

Unexplored 2 trailer

This moody, gorgeous roguelike tasks you with crossing a huge map to destroy a staff. Can you make it? Probably not on the first try. Die, and you come back as a descendant of yourself. The consequences of your previous actions will still be at play.

When you're done enjoying the serene, mysterious trailer, you can learn much more about Unexplored 2 from Wes' interview with the developer. An early version of it is playable today on Fig.

Samsung CRG5 monitors

Show sponsor Samsung stopped by to announce a series of new 240Hz, G-sync compatible curved monitors.

Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil, Conan Unconquered, Moons of Madness

Another show sponsor, Funcom gave us a preview of its upcoming games, and then announced that something once presumed to be a joke is actually real...

Conan Chop Chop

It turns out that Conan Chop Chop isn't an April Fool's joke after all. Funcom showed off the second trailer for the game, but this one confirms it's real, and it's "the most realistic stick figure game ever to feature Conan the Barbarian," says the publisher.

Last Oasis

Last Oasis is a survival MMO where no one has wheels. Instead, they have weird walking machines, which makes for some strange, intense battles in the trailer above. Last Oasis is coming to Early Access this summer.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall boasts not only dinosaurs, but dinosaurs with lasers. For more on the upcoming 4X strategy game from show sponsor Paradox Interactive, check out the interview below, and the official site.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Show sponsor Rebellion, creator of the Sniper Elite series, brought along a slick trailer for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Stick to the end for a cameo from Zombie Hitler. You're probably gonna (re)kill him.

Griftlands

Griftlands is a card-based RPG now? That's exciting. We've been interested in Klei's next RPG since it was revealed at the PC Gaming Show two years ago, and it looks like it has come a long way (and changed a lot) since then.

Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes is a co-op shooter that takes inspiration from the Souls games, with giant, horrible bosses to knock down as you clean up the apocalypse. Show sponsor Perfect World Entertainment stopped by to show off the new story trailer above, and talk about the procedural generation.

Remnant: From the Ashes is out pretty soon: it's coming on August 20.

Planet Zoo

Show sponsor Frontier brought along a Planet Zoo trailer and the release date: November 5. Liesa Bauwens and Piers Jackson also came to the stage to tell us more about how we'll be managing our animal parks.

Songs Of Conquest

The beautiful pixels in the trailer above were inspired by games such as Heroes of Might and Magic and Total War. You can find out more about Songs of Conquest in Tom's interview with game designer Carl Toftfelt. Best song of the show?

Shenmue 3

Show sponsor Epic Games brought legendary designer Yu Suzuki to the stage to show us a new trailer for Shenmue 3. And, if you couldn't have guessed from that first sentence, reveal that it will be an Epic Store exclusive on PC.

Vermintide 2 Versus

Verminite 2 is getting a PvP mode in which players can become the vermin. It works pretty simply: "Each game includes one round playing as the enemies, and one playing as the heroes," said Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund in a pre-show interview with PC Gamer. "In the end the winner is the hero team that progressed the furthest through the mission."

Find out more in Steven's article.

Per Aspera

You're a human, kind of. Your mind is in a machine, and your job is to head to Mars to terraform it—but you start with almost nothing. Per Aspera is set to release sometime in 2020, and is being developed by Tlön Industries a published and by Raw Fury. For more, check out its Steam page.

Auto Chess

Valve is making its own Dota 2 version of Auto Chess, while the developers of the original mod are making a mobile and PC version of their game, just called Auto Chess. Show sponsor Epic Games revealed today that it has partnered with those developers to release Auto Chess on the Epic Games Store.

Valfaris

A very metal side-scroller from Steel Mantis, Valfaris got a loud trailer at the PC Gaming Show.

Borderlands 3

We didn't see a big new trailer, but Borderlands 3 creative director Paul Sage stopped by the PC Gaming Show to answer community questions.

Maneater

Maneater has changed quite a bit since we last saw it. Show sponsor Tripwire is now developing it internally, and the shark RPG got a new trailer at the PC Gaming Show as well as a bit of gameplay footage, which you can see in the clip below.

Terraria: Journeys End

Terraria has a huge update coming. We break down what's ahead here.

Warframe: Empyrean

Warframe's live ops and community director Rebecca Ford joined Frankie on stage to talk about Warframe's next expansion: Empyrean. Ship-to-ship combat! Check out the teaser above, and the interview below. Steven's got more info here.

Telling Lies

Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story, and actor Logan Marshall-Green (Prometheus, Spider-Man: Homecoming) visited The PC Gaming Show to show off a new trailer for Telling Lies, their new FMV game that Barlow describes as an "open world video game." (Emphasis on video.) Check out that interview below:

Cris Tales

"A love letter to classic RPGs," Cris Tales is a beautiful-looking game with some neat-sounding time bending: you can experience the past, present, and future simultaneously. It's coming in 2020, and you can check out a demo on Steam.

Genesis Noir

Genesis Noir is a surreal adventure game that is about stopping the big bang. Who needs it, anyway? There's no release date just yet, but the official site contains more info.

El Hijo

The last trailer of the show comes from El Hijo, a gorgeous stealth game that stars a six-year-old kid looking for his mom. Fraser has some details on the story and some screenshots here. There's a Steam page, too, though no release date yet.

Baldur's Gate 3

While we didn't get new footage (a trailer was revealed at the Stadia event last week), Larian CEO Swen Vincke closed out the show by giving us some insight into how the developer is adapting the D&D 5e rules for a videogame.

"Let's say we get into a fight because you ask a nasty question, and I don't want to answer it," Vincke said. "I take the chair over there, put it on fire, and smash it over your head. These are things that we have to put systems into the game for to do it, which aren't necessarily going to be described in the book."

Watch the full interview above!