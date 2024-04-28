Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, April 28

You're now just a quick click away from the answer to today's Wordle. You're only a short scroll away from a heap of helpful tips and a guided clue for the April 28 (1044) puzzle too. However you want to win, we've got something that'll help.

My first line wasn't unhelpful, but it did leave me feeling pretty stumped. That green letter, there? And what to do with that yellow? So I decided to go wild on my second attempt, trying to boldly eliminate as many alternatives as possible instead of picking around the letters I had got—and immediately found every other letter I was searching for. Incredible.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, April 28

Today's answer is the name of a dried plum with a distinctive wrinkly texture. This word can also mean to cut back or trim, especially in gardening.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Second win of the weekend. The answer to the April 28 (1044) Wordle is PRUNE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 27: GLEAM

GLEAM April 26: VAPID

VAPID April 25: INTRO

INTRO April 24: SWORE

SWORE April 23: ROVER

ROVER April 22: LASER

LASER April 21: JOLLY

JOLLY April 20: LUCID

LUCID April 19: RAISE

RAISE April 18: FACET

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.