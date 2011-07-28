PC Gamer UK, September issue: Deus Ex: Human Revolution review

This month we bring you the world's first review of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Is it as good as we all hope? Can it possibly live up to the towering original? We punched criminals, hacked terminals, turned invisible and threw a vending machine off a rooftop at an army of gangsters to find out. You can read all about it in our eight page analysis in the September issue of PC Gamer UK which is landing with subscribers shortly, and will be available in print and on tablets on Wednesday 3rd August.

That's not all, of course. There are 122 more pages to account for. Read on to find out what else lies within the golden covers of our latest issue.

In this month's preview section, Tim takes a look at Star Wars: The Old Republic's endgame, Kim makes a horrible mess of the Emperor's children in Space Marine, Rich takes a look at Tribes: Ascend and the becomes one with the night in Batman: Arkham City. We also take a look at Carrier Command: Gaea Mission and Tropico 4, and fire diseased badgers over high stone walls in Stronghold 3.

Then we sent Jon Blyth to the strange dystopia of Dishonored, a world devastated by a rat plague, powered by the oil of a race of tentacled whales. You're a bodyguard-turned-assassin out to kill those who have wronged you using stealth, magic, weird gadgets and good old fashioned stabbing. It looks extraordinary.

Criag smeared warpaint all over his face and dived into Arma 3 to see how Bohemia Interactive plan to create the most realistic military sim ever. Once he'd returned giggling from his adventures we all put on party hats and took a look at some of the best PC games we've never played. Rich plays Morrowind, Owen becomes completely hooked on League of Legends, Tom Francis goes back to the first System Shock and Graham finally plays Deus Ex.

Our world exclusive Deus Ex: Human Revolution review fills our review section with its dark, golden radiance, but we've also turned our laser eye of judgement on the rest of the month's releases. You'll find reviews of FEAR 3, Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition, Puzzle Agent 2, Solar 2, Global Agenda free-to-play, Proun, Shadow Harvest: Phantom Ops and the mighty Street Sweeper Simulator. In the light of its recent move to free-to-play, we re-review Team Fortress 2 and Jon Blyth delivers fresh verdicts on Dungeon Keeper, Settlers 7, Privateer and more in They're Back.

In this month's now playing Tom Francis tells the tale of a robo-war of staggering scale. Six of us take on two malevolent AI opponents in an epic game of Supreme Commander. Rich faces up to his competitive side and beats it in a race in Trackmania United, Owen lures a bunny rabbit into his Terraria lair and Tom Hatfield gets shot to pieces in World of Tanks. Finally, Tom Senior, Tom Hatfield and Tom Francis fight to become the best Tom in Magicka PvP.th

There's even more hiding in the latest issue. We return to Aion in Update, boot up Hidden & Dangerous in in Reinstall and round up the best new graphics card in our hardware section.

Subscribers should be receiving the latest issue right now, clad in a special black and gold cover shown above. The issue will hit stores next Wednesday.