Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 61: I’ve had cheeses from places you wouldn't believe

By

Chuchel, Into the Breach, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Smoke and Sacrifice discussed.

Samuel, Pip and Phil are back, and have played some games for once. Phil talks about the comedic warmth of Chuchel, Pip gets annoyed by a disembodied voice in Assassin’s Creed Origin’s new Discovery Tour, and Samuel attempts to make a pork mech in Smoke and Sacrifice. Then we move on to Twitter questions, which may have been a mistake. 

Download: Episode 61: I’ve had cheeses from places you wouldn't believe. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.  

Discussed: Chuchel, Into the Breach, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Smoke and Sacrifice

Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Philippa Warr

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod, or email letters@pcgamer.com. This week’s music is from Botanicula.

See comments