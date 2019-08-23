PC Gamer UK October issue: Humankind

This month's cover star is Amplitude Studios' Humankind. The 4X specialists have earned a reputation for beautiful maps and unique factions, and the experience gained making Endless Space and Endless Legend has led here: a historical strategy that's challenging for Civilization's crown.

Elsewhere this month, we look back by looking forward. By which I mean Andy Kelly sits down with Harvey Smith to talk about the making of Deus Ex's iconic reimagining of Liberty Island.

We've also got a plethora of previews, including our chunky hands on report with the first-person roleplaying of Obsidian's The Outer Worlds. In our hardware section, we're rounding up the best gaming laptops and putting the new RTX 2080 Super through its paces. And in Extra LIfe, we re-Enter The Matrix in Reinstall.

This month's gift is a free copy of Age of Wonders III: Deluxe Edition on GOG. Issue 335 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is ready for war:

