PC Gamer UK May issue: Heroes of the Storm

Diablo? Kerrigan? Thrall? This improbable clash of franchises is brought to you by Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard's upcoming all-star lane pusher. It's certainly got a recognisable roster, but can Blizzard's first official entry into the genre stand up to existing champions like League of Legends and Dota 2. To find out, we sent Chris to investigate the alpha. He talked to developers, tussled with pros, he returned with a newfound respect for bushes. And a cover feature.

Want more? This issue we investigate the Japanese indie scene, get lost in the creativity of Starbound, and bring another selection of in-depth previews and reviews. We're also giving away the co-op platform adventure game Pid .

This month we...



Find out if Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm can take on the lane-pushing genre.

Preview Batman: Arkham Knight, Murdered: Soul Suspect, The Forest, Brigador, Nosgoth and Intruder.

Investigate the Japanese indie gaming scene.

Talk to Chucklefish about player-control in Starbound.

Review Titanfall, Banished, Year Walk, The Walking Dead: Season 2, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Ikaruga, The Yawhg, 10 Second Ninja, TowerFall Ascension, Luftrausers, 1954: Alcatraz, Strider, Journal and Horizon.

Offer full judgements on alpha games, including The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, FortressCraft Evolved, Frozen Endzone, Plague Inc: Evolved, Snow and Windborne.

Supertest seven mainstream GPUs.

Turn to DayZ's dark side in Now Playing.

Reinstall a history lesson with Brothers in Arms.

Take a starship to Star Wars: The Old Republic's Galactic Starfighter update.

Bring you the first part of Tom's Dominions 4 diary.

...And more besides.