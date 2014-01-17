PC Gamer UK February issue: Alien Isolation

It's comforting to know that even in the future, the modern pastime of photobombing is alive and well. On this month's cover, Amanda Ripley gets a surprise visit from a familiar face, signalling the return of the Xenomorph as a singular, unstoppable threat. We sent Chris to creep through the halls of Creative Assembly to play their upcoming stealth horror Alien Isolation, and to leap out at developers to extract their precious information. We then move from one alien threat to another: the resonance cascaded corridors of Black Mesa. We've got an exclusive chapter from Robert Yang's upcoming book about the original Half-Life, explaining how all of your favourite moments were secretly a train. No, really.

That's not all. To get you through the cold winter month, we're giving away Company of Heroes 2's Case Blue DLC . Following the German Wehrmacht through their 1942 summer offensive, the DLC mission pack provides a plethora of co-op and solo challenges that would normally cost you £7.

This month we...