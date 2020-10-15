PC Gamer UK December issue: Cyberpunk 2077

In this month's issue of PC Gamer, our cover feature goes behind the scenes of Cyberpunk 2077 to discover the groundbreaking tech bringing the RPG to life. It's a beastly six-page feature that includes a world exclusive interview with CD Projekt Red's technical art director about how the studio's proprietary REDengine is helping the studio create its most ambitious game yet.

If you want something a bit more spooky to match the season, we also take a look at the history of Horror Soft, a humble British studio from the '90s whose games helped set a new scary standard in the horror genre.

This issue is also packed with previews, including a look at the sequel to 2004 cult classic Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Ubisoft's action-adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising, the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and Hexen-like retro throwback Graven. Over in reviews, we've got Marvel's Avengers, Serious Sam 4, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Hades, Iron Harvest, Paradise Killer, and more.

This month's hardware section examines the best gaming laptops. Our experts have written an exhaustive guide on what makes a great gaming laptop for the right price, recommending six of the best on the market.

And the free gift is a digital copy of Retro Gamer's Arcade Classics. It's an anthology of retro interviews, deep dives, and guides, so if you're into the history of 80s and 90s gaming then it's the perfect book for you.

Issue 350 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio.

