PC Gamer Show: Are arena shooters coming back?

Evan, Tyler, and Wes talk about the death (and return?) of one of the PC's most beloved genres: the arena shooter. Toxikk, Ratz Instagib, Unreal Tournament, and the next Doom all get a mention.

And, as usual, we answer your questions about PC gaming.Will e-sports become real sports? Is digital distribution making games buggier?

The PC Gamer Show appears every Friday. Hit us with PC gaming questions in the comments, and we might answer them in next week's episode! Or tweet @pcgamer with a question using the hashtag #AskPCGamer.