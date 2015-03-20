PC Gamer Show: All about the Nvidia Titan X

Wes is joined by Maximum PC editor Tom McNamara to talk about Nvidia's latest $1000 supercard, the GTX Titan X. We talk about performance and answer the big question: should you buy it?

If your nostalgia centers are tickled by seeing ancient graphics cards like the Doom 3 6600 GT, stick around—we pull out a few and compare their specs to the GTX Titan X, just to illustrate how far graphics tech has come in the past decade.

