In Space, no-one can hear you scream. Unless you scream over Teamspeak. That's the good news. The better news is that PC Gamer is now active in Eve Online, and we have a small, but growing corps. We're recruiting new and experienced players, via the PC Gamer forum . The corp is called PCG Enterprises, and we're mostly about building up a small force and learning the ropes. If you'd like to get in on the ground floor, now is the time to join.
PC Gamer has an Eve corp and we're recruiting
