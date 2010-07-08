FIFA 11 on PC to get next-gen console engine. Finally.

For the last four years EA's FIFA games on PC have been hamstrung by technology. We've received ports of the Playstation 2 versions, which have been riddled with low resolution textures, poor mechanics, and abysmal physics. That's about to change.

EA say that in FIFA 11, "the console game engine has been optimised for PC, delivering next generation console-quality gameplay, game modes and visuals to FIFA 11 PC," and that "the EA SPORTS FIFA franchise is committed to investing and innovating for PC." So we've got their attention. It's good news. We'll have more on the new FIFA soon. The game's out on October 1st.