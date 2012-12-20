Payne Effects 3 mod for Max Payne 2 adds weapons, cinematic effects, and more

The creator behind the Payne Effects 3 overhaul mod for Max Payne 2—yes, 2—released the final version today for download . The mod furnishes Max's Big Apple field trip with a larger arsenal, additional Bullet-Time cinematic effects, new clothing, and even a new soundtrack. Hey, even revenge-fueled killing sprees need a theme.

Payne Effects adds sniper rifles, shotguns, knives, and more zoomable scopes for accurate shooting. Particle effects from explosions and bullets increase in density as well. Max's iconic dives receive an optional letterbox bordering and Kill Bill-style color drain for more dramatic gunplay. A fair number of smaller touches are noticeable throughout—for example, holstering your gun makes Max light up a quick cigarette before resuming his rampage.

Take a look at the video below showing off the mod's additions and head to Mod DB for more info, but you might want to turn down the volume first—the music gets a little too blaring at times.