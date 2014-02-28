Payday 2 helps developer Starbreeze post record profits

It's only appropriate that Payday 2 , which is all about stealing as much money as possible, is by far Starebreeze's best earning game. Today, a press release from the developer revealed that it made $6.1 million between October and December 2013, $5.3 million of which came from Payday 2.

“To put the past six months in perspective, I would like to highlight that Starbreeze historically, from 1998 to June 2013, accumulated a total loss of SEK 94 million ($14.4 million),” CEO Bo Andersson Klint said. “Thanks to our new business model, reorganization and a focus on our own brands, we have—in only two quarters—generated a profit before tax of SEK 104 million (almost $16 million).”

This is due mostly to Payday, which became a Starbreeze property when the company acquired its original creators, Overkill, in 2012.

It's good but slightly shocking news when you consider some of the big games Starbreeze has produced since it was founded: The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, The Darkness, and Syndicate , to name the obvious examples.

Hopefully, more financial stability will allow Starbreeze to pursue more original, creative ideas, such as Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons , which so far has made $245,572.

Starbreeze also announced it signed a new $6 million contract with publisher 505 Games to continue improving and creating add-ons for Payday 2 for the next 20 months.