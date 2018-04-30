Pay what you want for surreal adventure game You Left Me

You Left Me is a short, sad adventure game "about loneliness and loss," as creator Angela He puts it. It was one of 3,053 games created earlier this month at Ludum Dare 41, the group's latest 48-hour game jam, which focused on combining two "incompatible" genres.

For He's part, she made a stunning, surreal adventure game complete with a "chat-speaking cyclopic cat and moon that tells dad jokes." You Left Me is now available on Itch.io for whatever price you want (if you chip in $5 or more you get 16 wallpapers of in-game art).

As He explains on itch, You Left Me has five possible endings, with an average playthrough lasting five to 30 minutes. It's every bit as strange as it looks, and even heavier than it sounds. That said, it also sounds incredible. The somber music is so far up my alley that I actually had to stop and check my other windows to see what I'd accidentally left playing.