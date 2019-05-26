Pathfinder: Kingmaker is getting an Enhanced Edition in June

Owlcat Games have been patching their party-based RPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker regularly since its released in September of 2018, and in June they'll be upgrading it to an Enhanced Edition. As with Wasteland 2 and Divinity: Original Sin 2, this will be a free upgrade for anyone who owns the existing game.

The changes will include a new class called the Slayer, and a new prestige class to switch into as you level up called the Swordlord. There will be an option to hide specific items of clothing if you want to wear a hat for the buff but not have the ugly thing on your avatar's head, pop-ups during level-up that tell you which other party members have the skills, spells, and other features you're mousing over, better warning that you're about to fail timed quests, and more.

As well as the Enhanced Edition, June 6 will bring Kingmaker's final DLC, Beneath the Stolen Lands, which adds a massive dungeon you can either explore during the campaign or access from the main menu and experience with newly made characters.