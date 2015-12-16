Patch 3.15 adds Anima weapons to Final Fantasy 14

Patch 3.15 hits Final Fantasy 14: Heavensward today, brining with it a four-part quest series titled Saint Endalim’s Scholasticate, which will set you sleuthing into the worries of the Holy See's clergy. More important than that, though, is the introduction of Anima weapons, which look like they're sticking the finger up at Warcraft: Legion's Artifact weapons.

Anima weapons are job-specifc and can be "enhanced as they progress". To pick up the quest line with An Unexpected Proposal, you'll want to speak to Rowena in Idyllshire. You'll need to have completed the main Heavensward story, mind.

In a turn I find equal parts amusing and endearing, Square has added the footnote, "Only the first quest title for Anima Weapons will be released with the patch notes. To learn more about Anima Weapons and how to enhance them, please consult and exchange information with other players as you progress through these quests."

Oh, if only that was the way of things.

The unabridged patch notes can found right here.