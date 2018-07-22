Part one of fan-made Day of the Tentacle sequel available to download

Double Fine remastered Lucas Arts’ classic adventure game Day of the Tentacle in 2016—and did a very good job—but it didn’t stop players longing for a sequel. While an official follow-up may forever remain a dream, a fan-made sequel just became very real by releasing its first chunk to download for free.

Called Return of the Tentacle – Prologue, it’s the first part of a story that sees Bernard, Laverne and Hoagie return to Dr. Fred’s lab to, once again, save the world from the evil Purple Tentacle. Expect it to feel familiar, but it’s very much a brand-new tale with some fresh characters that normally “belong in other games”.

You’ll “hunt down megalomaniacal Tentacles, have bizarre conversations and solve crazy puzzles”, the team say, and you can expect a “modern interface” alongside more traditional adventure game mouse controls. “We have done everything possible in order to capture the atmosphere and the humor of the old classic and carry it into the 21st Century," they say.

You can grab the prologue for free on itch.io, and check out a good-looking trailer below.