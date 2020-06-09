Paper Beast, Eric Chahi's VR game, hits PC this year

Released on PSVR last year, Paper Beast is a dreamy VR adventure with a fascinating premise: the internet has generated its own landscape, it's own world, and you're the first one to explore it. It's the work of Eric Chahi, best known for Another World and From Dust, and Paper Beast does seem to bear some similarities with the latter.

For example, in Paper Beast you'll be shaping terrain, controlling the flow of rivers, and interacting with mysterious inhabitants. The adventure mode has puzzles and a story, but arguably more exciting is the sandbox mode, which lets you muck around with the game's world manipulating tools at your own pace.

After over a year of PlayStation exclusivity, Paper Beast releases for PC in summer (winter in Australia). It'll hit Steam, Oculus Store and Viveport, and is compatible with HTC Vive, Oculus Rift / Rift S and Valve Index.

The PC version will add a few new features, including prettier graphics and continuous move support. Check out the trailer below.