Overwatch's new map Horizon Lunar Colony is now live

Overwatch's newest map, Horizon Lunar Colony, is now live. Overwatch's third new map since launch, Horizon Lunar Colony is a two-capture-point Assault map that takes place on the lunar laboratory where gorilla hero Winston was raised.

"Built as a first step towards humanity's renewed exploration of space, the colony’s goal was to examine the effects of prolonged extraterrestrial habitation—on human and ape alike," Blizzard said when the map hit the public test realm a few weeks ago. "The scientists’ research proved incredibly promising... until, suddenly, all contact and communications with the base were lost."

One of the most interesting things about the new map is it features a small area with low gravity. Blizzard says it didn't want to make the entire map low-grav, as that would mess with Overwatch's competitive aspects, but this small area (located somewhat separate from where the main fighting will usually take place) is a nice nod to the Colony's lunar location.

The new map is now playable on Overwatch's live servers. Check out the video above for a bit of insight from the developers on why they put a map on the friggin' moon.