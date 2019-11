If you're playing in Overwatch's public test realm, you've probably stormed Eichenwalde a few times already. The new map is based on a German castle and is thus more befitting a fantasy RPG than a cheerful squad-based FPS. Blizzard has slyly acknowledged this, because if you pay attention you'll find a not-very-subtle Dark Souls easter egg.

That's it in the above embedded gif, by the way. If you're not too keen on the PTR, Eichenwalde is scheduled to release proper some time next month.