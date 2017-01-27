Overwatch now has more than 25 million players

No one really needs to be reminded that Overwatch is a monumentally successful videogame, but it's interesting to be reminded just how successful it is. According to Blizzard, tweeting via the official Overwatch Twitter account, over 25 million players have played it across all three platforms.

The world needs heroes, and over 25 MILLION have answered the call!The fight for the future isn't over yet, though... Are you with us? pic.twitter.com/aVoON7QwMBJanuary 26, 2017

While a very vague statistic (how many people play regularly? How many did so only briefly during free-to-play weekends? How many are alt-accounts?) it's still an impressive feat. Reports in October pointed to 20 million players, so the game has grown by 5 million in less than three months.

It's interesting to look at past announcements and compare: for example, only weeks after the game's launch it boasted 7 million players, culminating in 119 million in-game hours. How many hours now, I wonder?

Blizzard shows no signs of slowing down its support of the shooter. Indeed, it seems to be ramping up: a new Capture the Flag mode is coming, and the Year of the Rooster event kicked off earlier this week.