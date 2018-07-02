Overwatch's new hero Hammond already has a cosplayer

Overwatch's newest hero, Wrecking Ball, hit the game's PTR servers late last week, but Hammond and his mech have already made a big impact on the community. Some players, like our own Samuel Horti, are thrilled to play such a mobile tank, and others have dutifully been trying to use Wrecking Ball's abilities to break the game whatever way they can. Others, like cosplayer Cree Nicole of Cree Nicole Cosplay were especially enamored with Hammond himself and chose to celebrate his arrival with some good old-fashioned cosplay.

Image 1 of 4 Cosplay by Cree Nicole Cosplay. Photo by Eric Lovato Photography. Image 2 of 4 Cosplay by Cree Nicole Cosplay. Photo by Eric Lovato Photography. Image 3 of 4 Cosplay by Cree Nicole Cosplay. Photo by Eric Lovato Photography. Image 4 of 4 Cosplay by Cree Nicole Cosplay. Photo by Eric Lovato Photography.

"This was pretty much a one-day build," Cree tells PC Gamer. "When Hammond debuted, I knew I'd be doing some kind of cosplay with him, so that day I 3D printed the ears. There was a convention this weekend though, and on Sunday I was just like, 'Dang it, I really want to be Hammond today.' So I put everything else together with the ears I printed. In the future I'll be making one of the guns from his mech to carry around, oversized. I'm excited to add to this. I was really pleasantly surprised that people knew who I was once I made it to the convention, you can't underestimate Overwatch fans."