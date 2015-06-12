Overwatch footage shows Pharah and her rockets

Today's Overwatch character profile is Pharah, who specialises in jet packs and rocket launching. It's a lethal combination, and one that results in a 37-kill streak. (Albeit a kill streak that's only possible because none of the opposition are ever looking up at where the goddamn rockets are coming from.)

Pharah's other abilities include a knockback wrist rocket, and an ultimate that takes the form of a salvo of mini-rockets. Mostly, though, this character's all about the primary attack.

You'll be able to try it all later in the year, when Overwatch hits beta.