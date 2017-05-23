Overwatch Anniversary skins revealed

Overwatch's Anniversary event is live, and with it comes 11 new skins, along with more than 100 total cosmetics in the form of new voice lines, sprays, emotes, and highlight intros.

Unlike previous events, all of the new anniversary event skins are legendary skins, costing 3,000 gold apiece. With the anniversary happening not long since the recent Overwatch Uprising event, it's going to be a lot harder to get all the skins you want from the event without dropping some serious cash on loot boxes.

Here are all the new skins: