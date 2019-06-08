Overcrowd, a metro station management game, moves into Early Access

Overcrowd tasks you with designing, building, staffing and managing a series of underground metro stations, and it's just pulled into Early Access.

There are plenty of good games about subway systems but none that tackle actual station management, as far as I know, so I'm intrigued to see how it turns out. In Overcrowd: A Commute 'Em Up, to give its full name, you start by excavating four layers of earth before laying out your multi-level station, placing down arrows to tell commuters where to go. Next, you fill your station with staff, setting priorities and break schedules to make sure you're not caught short.

Every system in your station is simulated, such as power, litter collection and shop prices. When commuters arrive, they'll reveal any problems with your model: perhaps the station is too hot, or maybe you have a rat infestation. You'll have to respond to their needs to stop your reputation tumbling, and an extensive unlock tree will provide a steady flow of new stuff to play around with.

In its current Early Access form, Overcrowd contains a five-station procedural campaign in which you'll unlock increasingly difficult stations as you go, Two Point Hospital-style. It also has a sandbox mode and daily "commute of the day" scenario challenge. It will remain in Early Access for "most of 2019", adding more precise building tools as well as new commuter types, objects and simulation systems.

Watch the launch trailer at the top of this article to see it in action. It's $17/£13 on Steam, and developer SquarePlay Games says the price will likely increase on release.

It made Andy's list of 12 cool-looking indie games in development right now, which is worth a read if you're looking for lesser-known upcoming games.

Thanks, Eurogamer.