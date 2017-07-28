Overclocker delids an AMD Ryzen Threadripper chip and finds Epyc inside

TechPowerUp via der8auer. Click for original. (Image credit: TechPowerup via der8auer)

Update: AMD has clarified that two of the four silicon die are 'dummy' blanks rather than disabled Ryzen chips. They are included for structural stability. The two die that are enabled sit diagonally from each other to aid in cooling. You can read more about Threadripper in our coverage from SIGGRAPH. The original story follows.

We're headed to SIGGRAPH to (hopefully) get the full scoop Threadripper and Vega, both of which should be available to purchase soon. In the meantime, renowned overclocker der8auer took apart a Threadripper 1950X processor that was in his possession and discovered something 'Epyc' inside. Literally.

Threadripper CPUs are comparatively large to today's consumer desktop processors, and now we know why—they're Epyc server chips in disguise. Well, sort of. Removing the integrated heatspreader (IHS) from the Threadripper 1950X reveals an Epyc configuration with four dies of eight cores..

Der8auer asked AMD about this and was told that the 16-core Threadripper chip he delidded is in fact comprised with two fully functioning 8-core dies (four CCXs of four cores each), while the other dies are disabled. This is opposed to an MCM composed of two dies with two CCXs of four cores per die.

What's not clear is whether two of the dies are simply disabled by AMD or actually defective, or a combination of both (depending on demand). If it's the former, there's a slim chance they could be unlocked, though we won't hold our breath on that one. More likely the unused dies/cores are either permanently disabled or defective.

Interestingly enough, AMD asked der8auer to take down his YouTube video showing him delidding the Threadripper 1950X processor. He complied, though not before sites such as TechPowerUp were able to take some screenshots of the delidded chip.

Threadripper will come in two models initially. The 1950X is the higher end SKU with 16 cores, 32 threads clocked at 3.4GHz to 4GHz, and a $999 price tag. Below that is the Threadripper 1920X priced at $799. It's a 12-core/24-thread chip clocked at 3.5GHz to 4GHz. Both will be available on store shelves in early August, though AMD has not announced a specific release date.