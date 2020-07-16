Our favorite skateboarding sim, Session, is getting a physics overhaul

In a Steam update posted today, the makers of skateboarding sim Session said that they're currently "neck high in some major physics work" that'll slow the update pace down for the moment.

Session is slightly tricky to learn, but brilliant once you get the hang of its simmy skateboarding controls. PC Gamer's resident skater, James, called it the most authentic skateboarding game ever made last year.

It's still in Early Access on Steam, though, and evidently Crea-ture Studios is not content with making tweaks. The studio says it'll be taking its time in the next stage of development, an overhaul of Session's physics simulation that it calls a "momentous surgery."

Once the overhaul is over, the regular update pace will resume, the studio wrote.

It's exciting that the fundamentals of an already great sim are getting a critical pass, at least assuming they end up better on the other end, and there's no reason to expect they won't.

It seems we're entering a small skateboarding game renaissance right now, as on top of Session being cool, we heard recently that a new Skate game is in the works.