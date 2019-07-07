One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 announced, set for release next year

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Omega Force have announced that One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is in developement and is set for release sometime next year.

The news was revealed at the Anime Expo 2019, where Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition was also announced.

We have a trailer (which you can watch above) to get a feel for what to expect from the game but other than that, news is sparse. However, the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 "will cover many of the stories and arcs from One Piece," according to Dualshockers, rather than tell an original story.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is set for release in 2020.