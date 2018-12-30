A game from Black Mirror's Bandersnatch is playable now with emulator

One of the fictional games from Bandersnatch, Black Mirror's new interactive episode, is playable on your PC right now—but you'll need a ZX Spectrum emulator to make it work.

In the episode, main character Stefan pitches a choose-your-own-adventure game to a fictional '80s studio called Tuckersoft. The studio now has its own real-life website complete with a brief history page and summaries for all the games it released, including Metl Hedd and Pig in a Poke (both references to previous Black Mirror episodes).

The one you can actually play is called Nohzdyve, a free-falling game where you avoid hazards and collect eyeballs. The website will tell you that it was "abruptly cancelled", and that "the world will have to wonder what Nohzdyve was like". However, it also teases that an "early version of the game is somewhere out there, waiting to be played for the first time". Sure enough, you can grab it from this direct download link.

It's a .tap file, so you'll need a ZX Spectrum emulator to play it, such as Fuse.

For Samuel's thoughts on Bandersnatch (the show, not the fictional game), click here.