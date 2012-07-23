OMG Space realises enormity of the solar system in your browser

OMG Space compresses 10.1 billion kilometres into onto a 1:647 scale visual recreation of our solar system. Wired spotted the work, completed by graphic designer Margot Trudell . The aim is to give everyone a working impression of how stupidly enormous our solar system is. The distances between planets and the size of the planets themselves are to scale. When you eventually find Earth, it's a pinprick. I like to imagine launching a satellite from that blob to, say, Mercury, about five minutes of scrolling away, and getting close enough to get pictures. Then I realise humanity has already done that , and have a sudden urge to high-five science.

If only there were more games that let us play with space in a more interactive way, perhaps something that'd let us throw Jupiter at Saturn just to see what would happen. It turns out there is. It's called Universe Sandbox , and it's on sale on Steam now at 40% off. It lets you do stuff like this: