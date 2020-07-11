Olija is a 2D action game about a magic harpoon

Japanese developer Skeleton Crew announced new game Olija today, to be published by Devolver Digital and released this year. Olija is a 2D action-adventure platformer where hero Faraday attempts to use his "legendary harpoon" to escape the strange country of Terraphage where he has been marooned. It's a game with an indie aesthetic, using minimalist graphics paired with sharp action to set its scene.

Here's an official plot description: "Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity."

The announcement trailer shows off a lot of fast-paced platform combat using the movement mechanic of the harpoon. Enemies and terrain can be speared and leapt towards, drawn in, and dragged. The movement and action has a satisfyingly physical look to it. The character can also leap on his own, zipping to-and-fro with flying kicks, and wield a variety of other weapons like swords, guns, and spears. There's a particularly satisfying moment where he nabs a guy's chain-like weapon and then hurls him off screen.

You can check out Olija's rather good official website here, and you can wishlist it on Steam. Olija is to launch this year.