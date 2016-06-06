Old School Runescape celebrates the Falador Massacre glitch

Old School Runescape is marking the 10-year anniversary of one of the all-time best MMO bugs: the Falador Massacre.

The Falador Massacre started with a house party. Player Cursed You had become the first person in Runescape to max their Construction skill and invited a few dozen friends round to mark the occasion. Things got rowdy, as such events tend to, and people took to the combat ring for some sparring, which flagged them for PvP as intended.

However, when Cursed You kicked them from the house, the PvP flag remained. The horde of revellers marauded through Falador, killing everyone in their path. Plaintive cries of "Bank your items" echo to this day.

In remembrance, the Old School Runescape team have set up a tournament server—World 666—that makes Falador a battleground once more.

mod_ronan writes, "We are currently experiencing some issues relating to some of the legacy code in Old School.

In particular, on world 666.

We aren't sure how to fix it, and it appears to be getting worse.

We ask that anyone playing on world 666 bank their items and vacate Falador. If you see him, do NOT approach him.

Stay safe. We are working on a fix."