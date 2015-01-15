Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty release date announced

Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty was released last summer on PS4. Six months later, it's not quite as new. Hopefully it's just as tasty, as the Abe's Oddysee remake will arrive on PC next month, on 25 February.

It's a remastered version of the original Oddworld game, which followed Abe on his journey from meat factory employee to saviour of his kind. You can see just how remastered via this PS4 launch trailer:

The PC release will come with "fan-requested" improvements—i.e. the old-school control settings—as well as achievements and leaderboards and all the other things you basically have to have these days.

Price? £15, $20 or €20.