Oculus Rift with Touch controllers is on sale for $329

As part of Amazon's 12 Days of Deals event, it is selling the Oculus Rift VR headset with Touch controllers included for $329, which is $70 below the regular selling price.

That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Rift + Touch system. We consider the Rift + Touch to be the best VR headset right now, in terms of the price-to-performance ratio. It's lighter and subjectively more comfortable than HTC's Vive, and substantially cheaper than the Vive Pro.

You'll need a relatively modern PC to use the Rift. Here's a look at the minimum and recommended requirements:

Minimum:

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 470 or greater

GeForce GTX 960 4GB / Radeon R9 290 or greater CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Ryzen 3 1200, FX-4350 or greater

8GB+ Video output: Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output

1x USB 3.0 + 2x USB 2.0 OS: Windows 10

Recommended:

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480 or greater

GeForce GTX 970/ Radeon R9 290 or greater CPU: I ntel Core i5-4590 / Ryzen 5 1500X or greater

8GB+ Video output: Compatible HDMI 1.3 video output

1x USB 3.0 + 2x USB 2.0 OS: Windows 10

