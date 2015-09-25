Oculus Rift will cost "at least $300" says VP of Product Nate Mitchell

In an interview at the Oculus Connect developer's conference this afternoon, VP of Product Nate Mitchell told me that the consumer headset, launching in the first quarter of 2016, will cost "at least $300." The planned consumer Rift will include the headset, sensor, and Xbox One controller.

Mitchell explained why Oculus isn't currently taking pre-orders for the Rift by saying "there isn't a big reason to take your money too far ahead of the device." He continued: "What I think about all day long is user experience, right? So if I'm going to promise you something and you're going to hand me a significant amount of money or whatever it is—we all know it's going to be at least $300—if you're going to hand me $300 today, I am not going to be excited to tell you: ‘OK, in nine, 10, 12, 11 months, whatever it is, you're going to get something in return.’ The longer you wait, the more you're like, ‘This is obnoxious.’ "

Mitchell likened Oculus' plans for pre-orders to how Apple launches products by saying "they announce it, one week later you can pre-order it, the next week it ships. That is like the ideal user experience."

This time last year, Oculus said they planned to stay in the $200 - $400 price range for the consumer Rift.

Mitchell also discussed the Oculus Touch controller that will be shipping later in Q2, why Oculus decided to sell it separately, and the work Oculus has left to do before next year's launch. Look for the full interview here in the next few days, and check out the rest of our Oculus Connect coverage here.