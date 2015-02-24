Popular

Oculus Rift demo is a meditative study of the sun

By

If you want to visit space in virtual reality, you could always risk a nervous breakdown with Alien Isolation. For those looking for a calmer, less fraught experience, Sunshine Observation Deck might do the trick. Created by Julian Butler and now available on the official Oculus website, the environment is based on the set of Danny Boyle's 2007 space film Sunshine.

"This is meant to be one of the more calm Oculus Rift experiences where you can spend some time relaxing and looking around," the description reads. "Take in the prominences while John Murphy's 'Adagio in D Minor' plays as you approach the viewing deck glass. View information on the monitors from the Solar Dynamics Observatory in the adjacent science lab."

See it in action below, and then download the demo here, provided you have a DK2 or later.

Shaun Prescott

