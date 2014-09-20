Oculus Rift 'Crescent Bay' prototype unveiled, a "massive leap" over DK2

This isn't the consumer version of the Oculus Rift VR headset, but according to Oculus, it's another big step closer. This morning at Oculus Connect , company CEO Brendan Iribe revealed the Crescent Bay prototype, which he says is "a massive leap" over the currently available Oculus Rift DK2 .

Crescent Bay includes 360-degree head tracking (which was "not easy"), higher resolution, a lighter body, integrated audio (using RealSpace 3D tech), and more—which all leads to a much better sense of "presence," as Iribe puts it.

The Crescent Bay units on display at Oculus Connect were handmade (we presume that's why the headphones look like they could pair well with an '80s Walkman), and there's no news on if or when they'll be sold to developers. Wes is on the scene, and will be trying the new model out later today. We'll update this story as news comes in.