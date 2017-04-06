Nvidia Titan Xp introduced as 'the world's most powerful graphics card'

Nvidia has revealed its new Titan, the Xp. It features 3840 Cuda cores running at 1.6GHz, and 12GB of DDR5X memory. The card runs on Nvidia's Pascal architecture and comes with a suitably titanic price tag of $1200 / £1,159. It's available now on the Nvidia site.

"They made 1080 Ti so fast that they need a new top-tier Titan," says PC Gamer hardware expert Jarred Walton. "It's the full GP102 chip, so just like we had GTX 780, the Titan, the 780 Ti and the Titan Black, we're getting the 1080, Titan X (Pascal), 1080 Ti, and Titan Xp."

We'll try to get the Xp into the testing chambers as quickly as possible to see if it really is the fastest GPU on the planet. Meanwhile here are the full specifications via the official Nvidia site. It seems quite fast.

GPU Engine Specs

NVIDIA CUDA® Cores 3840 Base Clock (MHz)1582

Memory Specs: Memory Speed 11.4 Gbps

Standard Memory Config: 12 GB GDDR5X

Memory Interface Width: 384-Bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 547.7 GB/s

Technology Support:

Simultaneous Multi-Projection: Yes

VR Ready: Yes

NVIDIA Ansel: Yes

NVIDIA SLI Ready: Yes - SLI HB Bridge Supported

NVIDIA G-Sync-Ready: Yes

NVIDIA GameStream-Ready: Yes

NVIDIA GPU Boost: 3.0

Microsoft DirectX: 12 API with feature level 12_1

Vulkan API: Yes

OpenGL: 4.5

Bus Support PCIe: 3.0

OS Certificates: Windows 7-10, Linux, FreeBSDx86

Display Support:

Maximum Digital Resolution: 27680x4320 @ 60Hz

Standard Display Connectors: DP 1.43, HDMI 2.0b

Multi Monitor: Yes

HDCP: 2.2

Graphics Card Dimensions:

Height: 4.376"

Length: 10.5"

Width: 2 Slot

Thermal Power Specs::

Maximum GPU Temperature (in C): 96

Graphics Card Power (W): 250 W

Recommended System Power(W): 600 W

Supplementary Power Connectors: One 6-pin, One 8-pin