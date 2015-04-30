Nvidia releases new driver for Windows 10 testing

Are you running Windows 10 on your gaming rig? If so, you've probably encountered a hiccup or two trying to get drivers to play nice with the pre-release version of Windows. Well, if you have an Nvidia graphics card, things should be getting a bit smoother.

Nvidia has released a new driver, GeForce 352.63 Beta, designed for pre-release Windows 10 testing. The driver is tailored for WDDM 2.0 and DirectX 12, and covers Maxwell and Kepler GeForce GPUs (that is, the GTX 900, 700, and 600 series, specifically).

Get the drivers here if you're running Windows 10. If you're waiting patiently on Windows 8 (or very patiently on Windows 7), then stick to the regular driver updates through GeForce Experience.