Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will be available to buy today, here's where to look

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will go on sale at 6 am PT / 2 pm BST / 3 pm CET today, June 10. If you want to be in with a chance of actually buying one at that time, you'll want to come prepared.

The RTX 3070 Ti lands between two of our favourite graphics cards in terms of price and performance: the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080. To put it bluntly, it isn't quite the GPU we were hoping for, but if you think that'll make it any easier to buy one come launch, you're in for a surprise.

Alright, enough doom and gloom. Let's get into what we know about the card ahead of launch.

First off, the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition will be sold exclusively at Best Buy in the US and Scan in the UK. Nvidia stopped sales of these cards through its own webstore after finding it unfit for purpose, which is why you'll have to go searching elsewhere in hopes of finding one.

Despite opting for an in-store only release of the RTX 3080 Ti, Best Buy is reporting that the RTX 3070 Ti will only be available online at launch.

Also one thing to note with Best Buy: the retailer has previously staggered the availability of graphics cards to try and manage the immense demand on its store pages and servers. What this means is you may want to keep an eye on the store page for a little while longer following launch for a chance to purchase the card. Essentially, don't give up at 6 am PT if it looks like stock is all gone, it might not be.

If the Founders Edition is not available in your country or you're simply uninterested in that model, you'll be able to purchase third-party designed cards today, too. Some of which will arrive at the card's MSRP of $599 (£529, €619).

We've received the following models from Nvidia, which will arrive at MSRP in the UK. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to confirm pricing for the US, but these are likely the cards to look out for if you want to save a little cash.

As ever, we recommend setting up an account with your local retailer and filling in as much information as possible ahead of time. That can help expedite the checkout process and possibly prevent disappointment.

We also recommend against furiously refreshing. While you will likely need to hit F5 a fair few times to be one of the first on the page, be cautious of overdoing it. You don't want to end up behind a DDoS protection page as the clock ticks over 6 am.

Best Buy is once again Nvidia's retailer of choice for Founders Edition sales in the US. You'll need to check online for a chance at a card, however, as cards will not be sold in-store.

Newegg may offer customers a chance to buy an RTX 3070 Ti on launch day via the Newegg Shuffle draw.

Scan is the retailer of choice in the UK for Founders Edition RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, so keep an eye out over there at 2pm UK time for a chance to purchase one. Third-party cards, including some at MSRP, are also listed on the site.

Scan will be under heavy demand later today and has quite a bit of DDoS protection, so don't arrive too late. Also we recommend sticking it out for a while on the site—we've heard tales of customers successfully purchasing graphics cards up to 30 minutes post-launch.

