Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti strips naked for unofficial photo shoot

Sure, we'd all like to splurge on a Titan X (or at least hold out for a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti), but if that doesn't leave enough loot to pay rent and food bills, a lesser card is the wiser choice. That's especially true if you're not planning to game at a 4K resolution, either now or in the foreseeable future. Not to worry though, it appears Nvidia is prepping some lower end Pascal cards that won't pinch your wallet quite as hard, one of them being the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. Pictures of the unannounced card are making the rounds on the web, along with a few specs and launch information.

The folks at Videocardz, a news and rumor site with a reasonably positive track record of reporting on unreleased hardware (it's particularly good at getting its hands on official press renders ahead of time), posted a series of shots showing what's purported to be a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti stripped naked of its heatsink and fan assembly.

Read more: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition review

What's pictured is a Chinese-branded GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. WCCFTech , which isn't quite as reliable, pegs it as a card built by Colorful, one of Nvidia's add-in board partners.

The card shows the full printed circuit board (PCB) with a 3+1 power phase design. It uses a GP107 GPU, which is noticeably smaller than the GP106 found on the GeForce GTX 1060, and has 4GB of GDDR5 memory. There's also a 6-pin power connector visible. Based on the size of the GPU, there looks to be room for six graphics processing clusters (GPCs).

WCCFTech seems to think the GTX 1050 Ti is sporting 768 CUDA cores, 48 TMUs, and 32 ROPs. The card is also reported to run at 1,318MHz with a 1,380MHz boost clockspeed.

The GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is rumored to launch on October 18 with a $149 MSRP. Nothing is yet official, mind you, but with the GeForce GTX 1060 costing $199 and the GeForce GTX 1050 rumored to come in around $119, the $149 mark seems like a good fit for the GTX 1050 Ti.