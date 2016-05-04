Nvidia 365.10 WHQL Game Ready drivers now available

Whenever there’s a major title on the horizon, Nvidia’s driver team gets busy prepping optimized “Game Ready” drivers to ensure the “best day-one gaming experience” possible. Usually it’s one or two games the driver team accounts for, though with Nvidia’s GeForce 365.10 WHQL driver release, there’s optimized code for four games.

One of those games is the Forza Motorsport 6: Apex beta that opens to PC gamers on Thursday (May 5). It’s a Windows 10 title featuring DirectX 12 support, along with the ability to run at resolutions up to 4K. You can check out the minimum, recommended, and ideal system requirements here .

Nvidia’s newest Game Ready drivers also boast optimized code for two other beta titles, Overwatch and Paragon, along with yesterday’s release of Battleborn, an online first-person shooter with MOBA style gameplay.

“With our Game Ready driver you'll have an optimized experience, giving you the best possible framerates and frametimes in Battleborn's high-stakes multiplayer matches,” Nvidia says.

As with most of Nvidia’s driver releases, including incremental ones, the 365.10 drivers include a handful of bug fixes. Some of them deal with Nvidia Control Panel issues in Windows 10, where some gamers report that it stops responding when attempting to enable SLI. There are also some open issues, one of which Nvidia says Microsoft is planning to fix in a future Windows Update.

“Microsoft has identified a Windows 10 memory management issue that may cause Quantum Break to crash on some GPUs. This crash is seen more frequently at higher game settings,” Nvidia said.