Now you can play Fallout 3's Point Lookout DLC in Fallout 4

Point Lookout was my favorite Fallout 3 expansion, adding an island full of in-bred mutant yokels who've grown thickly callused forearms they hold up to stop you headshotting them, and drugged-up locals who send you on a psychedelic visionquest. It's weird, funny, and a pretty good time, and now you can play it in Fallout 4.

Fallout 4 - Point Lookout (opens in new tab) comes from the team behind the Capital Wasteland project, which made our list of the six most ambitious Fallout mods in development right now. When Capital Wasteland is complete it'll contain most of Fallout 3 and its DLC, with newly recorded dialogue, playable in Fallout 4. They've already released a bunch of their work as standalone mods for Fallout 4, bringing forward things like the super mutant companion Fawkes (opens in new tab), classic metal armor (opens in new tab) and Vault outfits (opens in new tab), Capital Wasteland robots (opens in new tab), and more.

The standalone version of the Point Lookout mod has some dialogue tweaks so that playing it with your Fallout 4 protagonist will make sense (though the finished Capital Wasteland mod will require a new start). It also reinstates some Point Lookout perks that were cut from the Fallout 3 version and could only be earned using the console, adds a few non-hostile animals to the swamp, and expands the island to squeeze in a settlement workshop.

To install Fallout 4 - Point Lookout you'll also need to have all of Fallout 4's DLC, the script extender (opens in new tab), the Expanded Dialogue Interface mod (opens in new tab), and you'll probably want F4z Ro D-oh - Silent Voice (opens in new tab) as well since the current version has a few missing voice lines and without it they'll play at the wrong speed.

