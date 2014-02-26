Now playing: watch Chris start his Thief Iron Man playthrough

Thief has a brilliant options menu. Visual aids like loot-glint, objective markers and object highlighting can be disabled for a score multiplier. You can even turn off Garrett's new "focus" mode, and guard alert indicators, and then turn the whole thing into a sneaky roguelike by activating Iron Man mode. Die, or fail an objective, and the whole run comes to an end. Sounds like a perfect challenge for our Thief reviewer, Chris Thursten, who streamed the start of his Iron Man adventure last night. How did he get on? The video is here.

For our verdict on the Eidos Montreal reboot, check out our Thief review .

UPDATE: If you're having trouble viewing the video, check it out on Chris' Twitch page .