Nosgoth is closing down

Nosgoth, the free-to-play, team-based humans-versus-vampires murder simulator that's been in open beta since the beginning of 2015, is closing down. Publisher Square Enix announced the coming shutdown on the Nosgoth forums, where it said the audience “hasn't grown enough to sustain ongoing operations.”

“It is with a heavy heart and an immense sense of sadness that we must announce the end of Nosgoth’s development. Servers will continue to run until 31st May 2016, during which time you will be able to play the game as normal. After that date, Nosgoth will be taken offline for the last time,” Nosgoth Community Manager Oghamsmith wrote. “On behalf of the entire Nosgoth team we want to thank you all for your feedback, support and dedication to the game throughout Nosgoth’s life.”

The game will remain playable until the May 31 shutdown, but real-money purchases will no longer be available, and all purchases made since March 1 will be refunded automatically. There will also be no further updates to the game and no more League seasons, but the ESL Nosgoth Open Beta Cup Series will continue to run through April. The Nosgoth forums will hang in a little longer, until June 14, so everyone will have time to say their farewells, or whatever else strikes their fancy.

As for the future of the franchise as a whole, Oghamsmith said, “Any future Legacy of Kain project will be considered independently of Nosgoth and on the merits of the proposal alone.”

Thanks, Videogamer.