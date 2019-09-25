Noita has a hidden replay feature that lets you export gifs of your glorious deaths

You can now capture the crazed physics-driven deaths of your little wizard in Noita. U/troyirving on Reddit has discovered a 'replay_recorder_enabled' line tucked away in Noita's config file. All you have to do is find it, change a 0 to a 1, and you'll be presented with the option to create a gif upon future deaths. Here's a quick step-by-step.

Hit Windows+R and enter %appdata%\..\LocalLow\Nolla_Games_Noita\save_shared into the empty text box.

Use notepad (or the text editor of your choice) to open the config file.

Control+F and search for replay_recorder_enabled, then change the "0" to a "1".

Now when you die in game you have the option to view the replay. You can change the centre of view for the final gif, and set start and end points with a couple of clicks, then press enter to export.

There's only one little bug I've found. The gif folder link doesn't go to the right place for me, but you can navigate to your saved gifs at C:\Users\(user)\AppData\LocalLow\Nolla_Games_Noita\save_shared

Enjoy! Here's one I made earlier. Noita is out now in Early Access.