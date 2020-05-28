Just sittin' on a Vault Boy... the Fallout gaming chair is now available

Earlier this year Noblechairs and Bethesda announced they were teaming up to create a range of videogame-inspired gaming chairs, the first of which, a Fallout-inspired Vault-Tech Edition, is now available to purchase.

The Fallout Vault-Tec Edition gaming chair is available to buy either directly from the Noblechairs store or via "many retailers worldwide". It comes in blue and yellow upholstery, with Vault-Tec's cheery mascot offering the thumbs-up across the front and rear. It's definitely a strong style, so is probably one for mega-fans only, I'd imagine.

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

The Fallout Vault-Tec Edition gaming chair sticks to the Hero design we know and love (that's one of the best gaming chairs, don't you know), so you can be sure that the chair beneath the boy is up to scratch. That means you're receiving adjustable lumbar support, a memory foam headrest, a PU-leather construction, and plenty of adjustable knobs and levers.

"With some of the team having used it on a daily basis for almost a year," an excerpt from our best gaming chair guide reads, "we can thoroughly recommend the Noblechairs Hero, in uPVC leather. While not the most exciting of chairs, or the sportiest, it definitely takes care of your back."

Sound good? The Noblechairs HERO Fallout Vault-Tec Edition will set you back $500 (£380, €420), or 0.054 of a Bitcoin (because that's still relevant, probably).

If that's not quite up to your speed, then the partnership will also see further Bethesda videogame-inspired designs come to the fore. A DOOM chair has already been teased by the company, and we've been told to expect that edition over the coming months.