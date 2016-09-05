No Mario’s Sky parody game blocked by Nintendo lawyers, DMCA’s Sky takes its place

‘Ancient technology’ was the theme for last weekend’s 72-hour Ludum Dare 36 game jam—within which ASMB games created No Mario’s Sky. As the title might suggest, the fan game mixed familiar retro-styled sidescrolling with procedurally generated space travel—in a similar vein to Super Mario Bros and Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky—and was thereafter made available for free via Itch.io.

But it seems No Mario’s Sky was a little too familiar for Nintendo’s lawyers who have since issued a DMCA notice; forcing ASMB to pull it offline, remove the offending content, and relaunch under the new guise of DMCA’s Sky.

“No Mario’s Sky is no more-io”, says ASMB via the original game’s now defunct Itch page. “Due to a copyright claim by Nintendo we've had to take the game down. DMCA's sky is our replacement.” The developer then redirects to the new game’s Itch page, which offers the following description:

“Help Spaceman Finn search for Princess Mango in an infinite universe (that may contain no Mangoes). Made in 72 hours for Ludum Dare 36.

“Featuring crazy Moombas, An Infinite Universe, Muscle, Amazing Physics and a Radical Space Ship; DMCA's Sky is the hackneyed remake-gone-mashup you've been craving.”

If that sounds interesting to you, DMCA’s Sky can be downloaded for free via Itch.io, where you’ll also find an FAQ as well as a link to sign up to ASMB’s mailing list.